Ellen Louise Bauer Miller
Ellen was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She was born in Hysham, Montana, in the summer of 1947. She was involved in many activities, such as cheerleading, and loved growing up in the small town. Before her senior year of high school, her family moved to Billings. She spent her senior year at Billings Central High, where she made lifelong friends. She met her husband in the summer of 1968. They were married for 54 years. For their 50th wedding anniversary, they took an Alaskan Cruise.

She retired from Montana State University Billings after more than 20 years as the Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs.

Ellen loved to travel to see her children, lighthouses and National Parks. On a trip to the Outer Banks, she climbed to the top of three lighthouses and loved every minute of it. Ellen's favorite National Park was always Yellowstone, which she said was in her own backyard. Her family had been going there since she was a kid and she passed it on to her own family. She had two children who were both in the Armed Forces. Ellen traveled to as many bases as possible to see them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Genevieve Bauer. Ellen is survived by her husband, Samuel Miller; and her two children, Jennifer (Tim Shlaffer), Mark (Naomi); and her siblings, Theresa (Mike Miles), Kevin Bauer (Ann), Barbara (Frank Kiernan), Marilyn (Colin Caldwell) and Keith Bauer (Debby). She had two beautiful grandchildren who were the light of her life: Greylin and Bronson Miller.

Ellen's love for her family was immeasurable and her family's love for her infinite. There will be a private burial on Dec. 6, 2021. Services provided by Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

