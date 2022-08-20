Ellen Marie Oberlander passed away peacefully August 18, as a result of complications from a stroke.

The oldest of six siblings, she was born July 6, 1928 to William and Helen Dietsch in Pingree North Dakota. She grew up on a farm and proudly referred to herself as a farm girl.

Ellen graduated from Pingree High School and Jamestown Business School. In 1955 she moved to Billings and was employed by Empire Motors, MDU, Boulder School and part-time at the Hart Albin Co. She married Dennis Oberlander in 1960 and together they had two sons, Rocky and Jon.

Ellen loved her church and volunteered in many of its activities as well as volunteering at St. Johns United. She loved gardening, square dancing, traveling, cooking and sewing. She sewed much of the boys clothing as they were growing up and was a member of the ALC quilting team. She enjoyed walking and walked three miles a day on Poly Drive till age 93.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dennis, her two sons, Rocky Oberlander (Kim), Jon Oberlander, granddaughter Samantha Oberlander (Travis Engen), grandson Zachary Oberlander (Shawnee), sister Myrt Schultz, bother Bill Dietsch and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister Rose Mary, sister Emma and brother Irvin.

Service will be held at American Lutheran Church Wednesday, August 24 11 a.m., reception to follow.

Memorials in her name may be given to American Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.