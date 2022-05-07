Ellen Meisner passed away on November 1, 2021. A small ceremony was held for her at her home in Asotin, Washington.

Ellen was born on April 30, 1939. She married Noel Meisner on January 25, 1958. She and Noel moved from Cedar Falls, Iowa to Billings, Montana in 1969 where they started their adventure together opening the first McDonald's there. Ellen was the beauty and Noel was the operator.

Ellen had a strong faith reinforced by reading daily devotional literature. She was very loving and always had time for a stranger. Her laugh; so contagious. Her smile; so bright.

She enjoyed many activities throughout her life. Ellen and Noel traveled the world together; Ireland, Spain, Europe, Mexico; but going to Alaska fishing with family and friends was her favorite. She was an outstanding cook (well known for her fried chicken.) She was a great card player and loved to play with family and her many friends. Her love for dogs was endless.

Ellen and Noel enjoyed 62 years together. They had three children: Teresa (husband, Jason) Parge; David (wife, Loretta) Meisner and Lorraine Meisner Stockton. Ellen and Noel had six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.