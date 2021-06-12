Ellis Eugene Kiser

I am the oldest of ten siblings: Dena, Shirley (Jerry), Marilyn (Rolland); Deceased: Joan, Linda, Karen, Boyd, Charles, and Dennie. Attended Eastern Montana College of Education Billings, on scholarship for football and basketball. Met my wife, LuElla Mae Faught at a basketball game, and married June 7, 1958. Two sons: Tim Eugene and deceased Lary Kent. One granddaughter: Melissa (Zachary); two great-grandchildren: Killian and Knox.

I joined the Billings Police Department in 1961, worked my way up through the ranks. In 1977 I was appointed Chief by Major Leone, approved unanimously by City Council. The Police Chaplaincy Program was started under my administration thanks to many workers on the Department and Pastors. Served 13 years as Chief, retiring in 1990. Moved to Helena, appointed Director of Police Officers Standards and Training. Then appointed as Director of the Board of Crime Control, retiring in 2000. Served as Moderator of First Baptist Church, Helena, and Moderator of First Baptist Church, Billings. I have four passions of life: 1. Love of Jesus, 2. Family, 3. Photography, 4. Wood Working.