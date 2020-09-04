 Skip to main content
Elmer Heberle
Elmer Heberle, age 84, of Forsyth passed away on August 20, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Saturday, September 5th at 9 am. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit Stevensonandsons.com

