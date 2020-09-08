 Skip to main content
Elmer Heberle
‘For to me to live is Christ and to die is gain'. Elmer has gained Heaven and is now rejoicing with Jesus. He passed away due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease on August 30, 2020 with Mary as his caregiver until the last three months. Services have been held in Forsyth at the Forsyth Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

