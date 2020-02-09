Elmer Leo Rudolph, 86, of Billings, started a new journey in his life with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2020.
Born to Jacob and Alvina (Martin) Rudolph in Forsyth. Served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Elmer worked for Hagen Printing as a pressman for 48 years. He also played steel guitar with several country bands in the Billings area.
Elmer married LaVonne Rau in April 1956. Together, they had three children.
A special thank you to all the emergency medical teams, and the medical staff at Billings Clinic who attended him.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Olive Lutheran School or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
