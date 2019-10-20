{{featured_button_text}}

Elna Margaret Cullen Saur left this world to join her husband Bill Saur in the arms of Jesus on Oct. 13, 2019, in Billings. She died of natural causes at St. John’s Nursing Home.

Elna Margaret Cullen was born May 26, 1927 in Marsh, Montana. She married William (Bill) Fred Saur on Dec. 21, 1947 in Glendive. They raised five children and two foster sons during the following years. Her love for the Bible was evident in her daily readings.

She is survived by her five children: Tim (Marily) Saur of Vancouver, WA; Tom Saur of Sheridan, WY; Ted (Denise) Saur of Sacramento, CA; Tina (Mark) Eumurian of Oakdale, MN; and Toby (Lisa) Saur of Billings, MT. She prayed daily for her 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Sat., Oct. 26, 2019, 10 a.m., at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St., with burial at Sunset Memorial after. See Smithfuneralchapels.com for complete obituary.

