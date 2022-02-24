Elna Mollgaard, age 92, of Billings, formerly of Miles City, mother of Carter (Betsy) Mollgaard and Paulette Mollgaaard, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Highgate Senior Living in Billings.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Billings Clinic Chapel in Billings. Interment will follow in the Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Billings. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
