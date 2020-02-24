You have free articles remaining.
Elphie Ruth Wood, age 95, of Billings passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 am at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, Montana, 59101. Internment will take place at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
