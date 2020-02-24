Elphie Ruth Wood
0 entries

Elphie Ruth Wood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Elphie Ruth Wood, age 95, of Billings passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Her funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 am at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue, Billings, Montana, 59101. Internment will take place at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.

Elphie Ruth Wood

Elphie Ruth Wood
To plant a tree in memory of Elphie Wood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News