Elroy E. Ammon

He was born to Theodore and Paulina (Weber) Ammon in Gackle, North Dakota.
Elroy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale, and sisters Leona Hams and Della Cupp. He is survived by his wife Laureen, sons Kenneth Ammon and Russell Ammon, daughter Sandra Maust, granddaughter Tabitha Smail (Dan), and grandson Shane Maust.
Per Elroy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
