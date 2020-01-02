Elsie I. Schneider passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Elsie was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Bayard, Nebraska, to John and Eva (Brill) Hergenrader, the only child to this union. The family moved to Worland, Wyoming, where Elsie graduated from high school in the class of 1945. She married Harold Schneider in Worland on Dec. 24, 1947, and they enjoyed 53 years together. To this union three children were born: Gene, Corine, and Rich (Terri) Schneider.
Elsie worked at the 'candy counter' at Skaggs Drug and Osco Drug for over 20 years. Elsie devoted her life to her husband and children. She enjoyed cooking wonderful German meals, knitting afghans and pillows for her family. She and Harold enjoyed camping and fishing together. After they retired they spent many summers at Canyon Ferry, meeting many friends there each year.
Elsie had a fondness for playing Bingo at Big B Bingo with her daughter-in-law Terri. She loved to go out to dinner and for drives in the country with Rich and Terri. Her beloved dog 'Meco' was her faithful companion for many years.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Corrine Sue; husband Harold; son Gene; and great-granddaughter Rebecca. She has two granddaughters, Leah (Jason) Peterson of Minnesota and Carisa Schneider Mallory of Billings. She has six great-grandchildren.
We want to thank Riverstone Hospice House for their wonderful, loving care of Mom in her final days. She truly loved the care and comfort she received from the staff there. We will forever be grateful. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will be planned in the spring.
