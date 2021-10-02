Elsie Kolstad

Baby Elsie was transported home from the hospital in a covered wagon, kept warm with hot stones, to the family farm near McGregor, MN, where she lived until graduating high school in 1941. That same year she enrolled in journalism at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. After graduation in 1944, she moved to Billings to work as a journalist for the Billings Gazette. In 1950, she married Charles Kolstad, a Gazette Printer. Together, they enjoyed their free time hiking and camping in Yellowstone Park, and the Beartooth, Big Horn, and Crazy Mountains, and vacationing in the Western U.S. and Alaska.