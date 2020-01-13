Elsie M. Rightmier passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born Feb. 4, 1952 in Billings, Elsie was the daughter of Kinzie W. Fife and Anna L. Fife.
On Nov. 1, 1975, she was united in marriage to Thomas R. Rightmier in Billings. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. Elsie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and doing latch hook craft projects. She was especially fond of ‘coffee dates’ and looked forward to them.
Those blessed to have shared Elsie's life are her beloved sisters JoAnn (Gary) Davis and June (Elliot) Morgan; brothers Harold Fife and Earl (Robin) Fife; brothers-in-law Mike (Judy), and Steve (Dee), sisters-in-law Sharon (Dick) Raymond and Diane Kuck; children Jodi Lou, April, Raymond (Angie), Hope (Josh), Dawn, Katherine, and Faith; grandchildren Chance, Ryan, Autumn, Michael, Sophia, Alex, Nathaniel, Austin, Kayla, Sean and Cecelia; and great-grandchildren Kenzie and Ryker.
Memorial service will be Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings, MT. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
