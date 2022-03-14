Elsie Marie Morrow Johnson, born in Billings to Marie B. and Kenneth Morrow on Nov. 17, 1942 and peacefully met Jesus face-to-face on March 7. Growing up in Montana & Wyoming, she and her two brothers spent lots of time with cousins. Meeting Archie through his sister, Karen, they married a year and a half later on Dec. 19, 1971 and moved to Bozeman while both completed their collegiate programs. Elsie worked in banking and teaching, until she became a full-time mother when Ryan was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of two. Not long after, the family moved to Cody, where she lived until her passing. She was passionate when it came to providing and caring for her family—Noelle, Ryan, and Archie. Chaperoning, acting as den mother and girl scout leader, volunteering at church camps, creative chef, a fixer and provider of unknown necessities, Elsie was front and center when family, friends and strangers were in need of even the smallest help. Elsie enjoyed crafting, traveling (planning, being our very extraordinary travel agent and enjoying the fruits of her efforts), teaching, gardening, camping, reading, coffee with friends, girl scouts, and, of course, genealogy and history.
She continued to live her life to the fullest, not allowing her type-2 diabetes or myelofibrosis to snuff her passions, still venturing on cruises with Archie (and other family), embarking on road trips to spend time with distant family and staying connected online with those she held dear.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Archie C. Johnson, their children, Noelle Marie and Ryan Patrick, grandson Michael Patrick, brothers, Dick (Pat) Morrow and Ed Morrow, and generations of in-laws, out-laws, and extended family.
A celebration of Elsie's life is being planned. For updated information, watch facebook.com/elsie.johnson.3705 or Ballard Funeral Home (ballardfh.com/obituary/elsie-johnson).
In Lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to area church camps, Camp Story (WY) (campstory.org/donate) and Beartooth Christian Camp (MT) (beartoothchristiancamp.org/donate/) in Elsie's name. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, Elsie Marie Johnson in is our hearts and in His arms.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.