Elsie Marie Morrow Johnson, born in Billings to Marie B. and Kenneth Morrow on Nov. 17, 1942 and peacefully met Jesus face-to-face on March 7. Growing up in Montana & Wyoming, she and her two brothers spent lots of time with cousins. Meeting Archie through his sister, Karen, they married a year and a half later on Dec. 19, 1971 and moved to Bozeman while both completed their collegiate programs. Elsie worked in banking and teaching, until she became a full-time mother when Ryan was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of two. Not long after, the family moved to Cody, where she lived until her passing. She was passionate when it came to providing and caring for her family—Noelle, Ryan, and Archie. Chaperoning, acting as den mother and girl scout leader, volunteering at church camps, creative chef, a fixer and provider of unknown necessities, Elsie was front and center when family, friends and strangers were in need of even the smallest help. Elsie enjoyed crafting, traveling (planning, being our very extraordinary travel agent and enjoying the fruits of her efforts), teaching, gardening, camping, reading, coffee with friends, girl scouts, and, of course, genealogy and history.