Elton Neal Fortney was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Billings, to Neal Fortney and Alice Fortney (Drevs) of Broadview. He passed away the morning of May 16, 2021. He married Tammy (Lindt) on Nov. 25, 1981.

Elton leaves behind his beloved wife and son Josh (Hannah); three grandkids and two great-grandkids; three brothers and two sisters. He is preceded by his parents and two sisters.

Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A reception will follow.

