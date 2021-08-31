Elva Marie Walter was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Butte, MT to Melvin and Jean Fritzlan Thomas. Elva attended school in Anaconda, MT and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1957. She had one sister, Carolyn, who along with her parents, has passed on. Elva moved to Billings and attended Eastern Montana College. There she met her soul-mate Ronald Arthur Walter. They married in 1959 and were together 62 wonderful years. She was blessed with four children: Kurt (Melody), Kyle (Joyce), Heidi (Michael), and Hillari (Robert), along with nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Elva took pride in raising her children to be self-sufficient, hard-working, moral, and good parents to their own children. Her kids have many memories of camping, skiing, and craziness around the campfires. She was the one in the background always taking pictures, getting meals ready, and making sure everyone had a good time. She was always there for her kids and grandkids when there were school events or if they needed advice or just someone to talk to.