Elva Marie Walter was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Butte, MT to Melvin and Jean Fritzlan Thomas. Elva attended school in Anaconda, MT and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1957. She had one sister, Carolyn, who along with her parents, has passed on. Elva moved to Billings and attended Eastern Montana College. There she met her soul-mate Ronald Arthur Walter. They married in 1959 and were together 62 wonderful years. She was blessed with four children: Kurt (Melody), Kyle (Joyce), Heidi (Michael), and Hillari (Robert), along with nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Elva took pride in raising her children to be self-sufficient, hard-working, moral, and good parents to their own children. Her kids have many memories of camping, skiing, and craziness around the campfires. She was the one in the background always taking pictures, getting meals ready, and making sure everyone had a good time. She was always there for her kids and grandkids when there were school events or if they needed advice or just someone to talk to.
Elva was wonderful at planning and organizing all the family events from birthdays, weddings, to all the holidays and family get-togethers. She made remarkable use of the ‘sticky note'. She was also the resident hair stylist. If you needed a trim, color, or perm, she was ready. She always cut her own hair and had a different style practically every time you saw her. She was always dressed to the nines and fully made up before going out the door. She loved her clothes and shoes as her closet showed. It was a family joke that she would have to limit her shoes to one suitcase when traveling.
After her children were in school, Elva returned to college and graduated from Eastern Montana College. In her free time, she learned jitterbug dancing with her friends. She obtained her education degree and went on to teach children for many years.
After retiring, she spent time raising roses and tending flowerbeds to create a beautiful yard for many years. She praised God for having her grandchildren visit when she and Ron lived in Red Lodge. Many great memorable moments happened in Red Lodge with friends and family and have been talked about for many years.
Traveling and camping in their motorhome allowed them to see many beautiful places and visit with their children living throughout the United States and Alaska. Elva considered her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as blessings from God. She and Ron enjoyed many trips to the West Coast where lighthouses were her specialty.
Elva enjoyed serving the Lord at her church, singing in the choir, attending bible study, and helping wherever she was needed. Each Sunday, she enjoyed seeing her friends and being with her Lord.
Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 2, 2021, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th Street. www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Please send memorials to Pilgrim Congregational or CMTAUSA.org.
