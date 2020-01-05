Elvira Schoessler Burnham of Billings passed away at her home on December 27. Her family is grateful that they could celebrate a last Christmas together. She was a wonderful mom, gramma, aunt, and friend. Her kind and generous spirit will be missed.
She was born on February 14, 1928, on a dairy farm west of Billings, the daughter of Adam and Katherine (Walter) Schoessler. On January 20, 1952, she married Harold James “Jim” Burnham. Elvira and Jim lived in Billings, raising their two children together until his death in 1967. Her responsibilities as a single parent and provider made her a very strong and independent woman.
Elvira was a longtime employee of Midland Implement, beginning at age 17 until her retirement in 1994. She was an avid and talented bridge player and crossword puzzler, giving her a sharp mind. She enjoyed friends in her many bridge groups, Red Hat Society, and Mayflower Circle. Her generosity in caring for friends and family was well known by all. She was proud to be so active and still able to drive at age ninety.
Family was the most important part of her life. She is survived by her son James (Etta) Burnham of Billings; daughter Kathryn (Thomas) Kwarciak of Bozeman; grandchildren Lisa (Luke) King of Manassas, Virginia, and Jamie Burnham of Billings. Elvira is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Danene (Robert) Knudsen of Yakima, Washington; Carol Mathew (Richard Bauman) of Billings; Larry (Paulette) Schoessler of Billings; Hal Olson of Red Lodge; Sally (Daniel) Edge of Corvallis, Oregon; and Jeanne Olson of Red Lodge.
You have free articles remaining.
Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brothers Alvin (Marie) and Leon (Emma) Schoessler, as well as her in-laws Harry and Elsie Burnham, and sister-in-law Jean (Richard) Olson.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 8 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel West, 304 34th Street West. www.smithfuneralchapels.com
Memorials may be made to Residential Support Services 2110 Overland Ave. Suite 128, Billings, MT 59102, or Help for Homeless Pets 2910 Hannon Road, Billings, MT 59101.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.