Emerietta Hanson Martinez
Emerietta Hanson Martinez, 72, of Billings, Montana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home in Billings following a courageous 2 year cancer battle.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, Montana. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Obituary at dahlfuneralchapel. com.

