Emile L. Ruffier left this world on Oct. 6, 2019, at Riverstone Hospice House. He was born on May 9, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in eastern Pennsylvania except for a brief period living in France during early childhood. He graduated from Buckingham High School and then enlisted in the army, serving in France and Germany as an intelligence officer post World War II. Later he graduated from Montana State College with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
On Nov. 2, 1954 he married Letitia Poultney Studdiford who preceded him in death in 2016. Both are survived by three children, Doug and Lori Ruffier (spouse) of Butte; Lisa Ruffier of Durango, Colorado; and Brenda Ruffier of Pleasant View, Utah; grandchildren Brooke Ruffier of Helena; Bryce Ruffier of Butte; Owen Wurtz of Bozeman; and Holly Wurtz of Bozeman.
Emile lived in Billings and Red Lodge. He previously worked for Peter Kiewit & Sons, Ruffier Construction, the city of Billings, and Empire Sand and Gravel. During his lifetime he enjoyed skiing, golfing, fly fishing, and camping with his family.
A memorial will be held at St. Stephens Episcopal Church on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send any honoraria to Riverstone Hospice House, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or Shodair Children’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com
