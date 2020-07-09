Emily (Michael) Blotkamp

Emily was born at home in Laurel on April 23, 1918 to Jacob and Maria Elizabeth Michael the sixth of seven children. She grew up in the Laurel area and worked on the family farm. They grew sugar beets and mom called it stoop labor. She attended school in Laurel and Park City. She played girls basketball her freshman year until her mother found out they were wearing shorts. She made her quit the team. She moved to Tacoma, Washington, during WWII and attended the Modern Beauty Academy. She met her future husband in Billings, and they married in Tacoma after his discharge from the Marines. They married May 24, 1946, and moved to Anaconda in November 1946. Mom worked as a beautician in Tacoma and Anaconda then took off 18 years to raise her five children. She also worked at St. Ann's hospital and later at Hardee's as hostess. Mom eventually moved back to Billings after her husband's death. The last several years she was living at St. John's where she was a vibrant member of that community. Emily was a member of the Home Extension Club since 1947 and attended Hope Lutheran Church from the time it was built.