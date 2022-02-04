Emma Ballard passed away Jan. 27, 2022. She was born in Bridger, MT to Henry and Mary Bieber on Dec. 21, 1930. Emma worked and moved all around North Dakota and Montana until her marriage to Vern Ballard of Lavina in 1968. After the death of her husband in 2000, she left the ranch and moved to Billings, where she lived until the last week of her life, which she spent in the Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Roundup.

Emma is survived by two sisters, MaryEllen Metzger of Laurel, June Campbell of Florida. A daughter Linda (Bill) Jones of Broadview, four stepchildren: Susan Brabec, Laurel; Patty Ballard, Seeley Lake; Janet (Donny) Schutt, Billings, and Jim (Jamie) Ballard of Lavina. In all there are 15 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, one great great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Emma was proceeded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary, husband Vernon, brother Ted Bieber, sister Anna Patterson and grandson Alan Ballard.

A memorial service and luncheon will be Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Senior Center at Lavina, with burial to follow. Memorials may be made to the Broadview Volunteer Fire Department or the Whispering Pines Nursing Home.