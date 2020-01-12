On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, Emma Marie Brown, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 62.
She was born in San Jose, California, on Dec. 5, 1957. Emma grew up in Sunnyvale, California, and graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View before settling in Billings in 1979.
Emma was very involved with her church, St. Bernard’s, for 40 years, always trying to give back whenever she could. Whether it was coordinating prayer chains, assisting with meals for funerals, or contributing in a myriad of other ways.
Emma had a passion for sewing, crocheting and needlepoint, ensuring that all her loved ones had no shortage of handmade gifts. Her crafting was how she invited new people into her family. Making stockings for Christmas or door handle decorations were just her way of telling you that she cared.
Emma loved animals, especially dogs, although she was known to dote on a cat from time to time.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bill Brown; son David Brown and his partner Tirza Asbell; and her father James Watt and stepmother Julie Watt of Carson City, Nevada. Emma was preceded in death by her mother Marie Watt and brothers Carl Watt and James Watt, Jr.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Bernard’s Parish, 226 Wicks Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA in her name.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
