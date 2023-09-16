LAUREL — Emma Lamphear left peacefully to join her heavenly family on Friday, September 8, 2023. The moment she passed, the skies opened and tears of Heaven washed the Montana countryside.

She was born to August and Mary Weisser in Weston Township, Wausau, Wisconsin. One of eight children, she grew up on a family farm where she learned the traditional skills of living off the land.

She met her future husband, Dale, at a dance at the Colonial Ballroom in Wausau, following his return from WW II, and they waltzed and polkaed through 75 happy years of marriage. They were married in 1948 and moved to the Montana Hi-Line for Dale's job with the Great Northern Railroad where they lived in a small trailer during the coldest Montana winter on record.

They settled in Plentywood for 17 years where they raised five kids; Dale (Victoria) Lamphear, Phoenix; Rod (Beth) Lamphear, Bozeman, Debra (Scott) Smith, Missoula; Lori (Eric) Anderson, Boise and Mike (Kim) Lamphear, Laurel. A railroad transfer precipitated the final move to Laurel in 1982. The years saw the addition of 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and Emma always remembered every birthday.

She loved her family, holidays and especially gathering with everyone at the cabin in Swan Valley where she didn't have to cook!

Emma was active in VFW, Catholic Women's Guild, Big Sky Polka Club, pinochle groups, gardening and was a wonderful baker. She often had fresh, hot bread and cookies ready for us after school. Her lemon meringue pie was legendary. The aroma of fresh baked bread will remind us you are near.

Mom, we were so blessed to have you in our lives. We love you forever and will miss you always. It makes us happy that you are again dancing with Dad.

A special thanks to the staff at Riverstone Hospice House for their TLC during her brief stay.

Condolences for the family can be shared at: Remingtonfuneralchapel.comMemorial service will be Monday, September 18th @ 11:00 at the National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel with a reception following the service.