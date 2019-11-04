Emmet Burton Bolstad, 89 years old, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 in Billings after a short illness. He was born on June 9, 1930 to Anton and Clara Bolstad in Lewistown. He grew up on a ranch west of Winifred where he graduated from high school in 1948. He attended college in Havre for two years and returned to the family ranch to work with his parents and brothers. He married Ethel Carlstrom In 1954 and they had two children, Donna and Raymond. During lean times in the 1960s, he also worked construction jobs including local missile bases. He maintained part ownership of the family ranch until early 2019, but moved to Bozeman in 1977 where he worked at Montana State University and met his second spouse, Fern Capps. They were married in 1981 and after retirement enjoyed traveling and serving as volunteer campground hosts during the winter months for 13 years in California, Arizona, and Washington. During this time Emmet and Fern relocated to Helena and eventually after Fern's death, Emmet moved to Billings in 2016 to be near daughter, Donna and son-in-law George Fox.
Emmet enjoyed rifle club in his youth, hunting and loved a good cribbage game. He was an active life time member of the Lutheran Church. He loved the lord, his family and friends. Galatians 5:22-23 exemplifies how Emmet conducted himself and lived his life, ‘The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.’
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouses; brothers, Orvel, Marvel, and Alvin; son, Raymond; and step-son Jim Pender. He is survived by sister, Marian Lankard; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and George Fox, daughter-in-law, Virginia Solstad; step-daughter Doreen Martin; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Memorial services will be held on Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 PM at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd, Billings, MT. Friends may make memorials to the American Lutheran Church, 320 Main St, Winifred MT 59489; Winifred School, 500 Main St, Winifred, MT 59489; or a charity of your choice.
