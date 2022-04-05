Emmet Fred Mickelson, age 78 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, March 31 at the Prairie Community Hospital in Terry, Montana. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with a Life Tribute Service beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Savage, Montana. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

(Emmet) Fred Mickelson was born June 16, 1943, in Glendive, Montana to his parents Emmet and Sylvia (Murray) Mickelson. The family lived on a farm on Murphy Table (north of Intake) until Fred was three when the family moved to Kalispell, Montana. Fred went to the first grade at a one room rural school near Columbia Falls where his mom was the teacher. In the 1950's the family moved back to Glendive and settled on the farm along the Circle highway between Glendive and Lindsay. Fred attended grade school in Glendive at Washington School for four years, then finished grade school in Lindsay. Fred attended Dawson County High School and graduated in 1961. Fred spent a little time at Dawson Community College and worked at various jobs. He ended up working in Alaska for a few months. His older brother Lewis lived in Alaska. Fred returned to Montana after the lumber company he was working for closed.

Fred loved to drive fast and in Feb. of 1965 at the age of 21 he was in a serious car accident resulting in multiple injuries, including to his spine and head. As a result of that accident Fred was disabled with a bad back and loss of short-term memory. This was an extremely tough time for his parents as they had lost their son Lewis and his three children the year before in a tidal wave which was caused by the earthquake in Alaska in 1964.

Fred lived with his parents on the farm and then continued to live with his mom after his dad died in 1976. He drove his mom to town and to her club meetings. He was a good companion to her and helped her with her weaving and genealogy projects. After his mom died in 1997, Fred lived alone on the family farm and was able to care for himself with some assistance from his sister Margaret Basta. In the fall of 2011, he moved to town and lived with his niece Shannon May. Fred was able to live fairly independently and would be seen downtown going to his twice weekly massage (treatment), stopping by the jewelry store to make sure the time on his watch was correct, or stopping at the bank.

Even with the injuries Fred's mind was very sharp and he had a quick wit. He loved to read, in particular the comics and Mad Magazine. Some of his favorite shows were the good oldies like Hogan's Heros, Mash, Gomer Pile U.S.M.C, and Gilligans Island. Fred loved sharing his humor wherever he went. He also always had a love for cars and read many magazines and books about cars.

Before and after moving to town Fred was frequently seen at CC's Family Café. Fred received his massages from Donna Welsh for many years. Donna became a great friend and looked out for Fred. After his twice weekly treatments they would go for coffee and work on the crossword puzzle. They spent many hours at CC's working on those puzzles over the years. We will be forever grateful for Donna taking Fred under her wing. We are also grateful to the staff at CC's for all the years of serving Fred and keeping an eye out for him. One day he said, “Where can I go where everyone knows my name? CC's, I don't remember all of their names but they all know mine.” He felt special there. Thank you!

In the last year Fred's health had declined and he needed more day-to-day care. He moved to Long-Term Care at Prairie Community Hospital in Jan. 2022. Fred quickly got them trained to his likes and dislikes and kept them on their toes with his quick wit. We are grateful for the care he received these last few months. Fred's passing was sudden and unexpected. Thank you to the staff for being with him up to his final moment.

And, finally we want to say thank you to the town of Glendive for always looking out for Fred. The care given to Fred by this community has been huge. Thank you again.

Fred is proceeded in death by his parents (Sylvia and Emmet), his older brother Lewis and Lewis's three children (Terry, Randy and Keith), and brother-in-law Dennis Basta.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Basta and her children (his nieces and nephews) Mike (Dee) Basta and their children/grandchildren, Alan (Liu) Basta and their children, Shannon May and her children, Ray (Kris) Basta and their children/grandchild, Jean (Jim Temple) Basta and their children, Joel (Jamie) Basta and their children and Cole (Michelle) Basta and their children.

Memorials are suggested to the Glendive Public Library. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.