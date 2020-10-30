Ennis Mastrud

Ennis Ivan Mastrud was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Northwood, North Dakota, to Conrad and Estella (Pladson) Mastrud. Ennis was the fifth of seven siblings. The family moved to Fargo from Hatton, North Dakota, when he was a child. Ennis graduated from Fargo North High in 1967. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy as a Corpsman, stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Fargo and worked at the VA Hospital. In 1971, he was married to Lois Eininger in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. They had two children, Scott and Sarah. He worked for Diebold Nixdorf being based in Billings, but traveled as an electronics technician in different states. Ennis worked later for Simplex in Billings, Helena, and Fargo until his retirement, then working part-time jobs to keep himself busy.