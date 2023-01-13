 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Equipment Operator First Class Christopher Stephen Gibson

Equipment Operator First Class Christopher Stephen Gibson

Equipment Operator First Class Christopher Stephen Gibson, born at home in Billings, Montana on June 12, 1988, sadly passed away on January 2nd at the young age of 34. He lived in San Diego with his wife Katie Gibson and two dogs Rusty and Foxy. Chris and Katies also had several horses, miniature donkeys and mini horses that have been used in therapy programs and military events. Chris is a Navy veteran who was actively serving as a Navy reservist; his awards and achievements include the Seabee Combat Warfare device, the Expeditionary Warfare Device, and Three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

He is survived by his wife Katie Gibson, father Steve Gibson, mother Tina Gibson and older brothers Jason and Andrew Gibson.

Billings Memorial Service Date/Time: January 11th at 11 a.m. MST

Location: Bethany Christian Fellowship, 8885 Danford Ave, Billings, MT 59101. He will be buried in Philipsburg, Montana on Jan 16th at 1 p.m.

