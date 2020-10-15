Eric A. Miller
Eric A. Miller of Billings died unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 10, 1955 to Lois and Fred Miller in Billings, MT.
Eric found his passion working as the Shipping and Receiving Manager at Crown Parts and Machine for 36 years and retired from there in 2018. In 1986 he married Rachelle Perman and they had a son, Eric Sean Miller.
Eric loved outdoor activities and making the people around him laugh.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, possibly summer 2021. Heights Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Full obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to the family through www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
