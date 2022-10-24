Eric “Bud” Hjelvik joined the Lord, his wife of over 50 years, and all of his friends and family that have gone before him on Thursday, Oct. 20.

He was born November 17, 1931, and immediately became “Brother Bud” to four older sisters. The son of a Norwegian immigrant, Math, and his wife, Adela Shroeder, he was born during the Great Depression so quickly learned the value of hard work and a dollar. He attended school in Bascom, Sumatra and graduated from Melstone High School. He worked on the family ranch and had a short stint in the oil fields.

Bud met the love of his life Betty Lou Paulson at the grand opening of the Cozy Corner, and they were married on December 18, 1955. They moved to the Hjelvik homestead east of Melstone and later purchased land four miles from town to continue ranching. Besides the miracles of life witnessed on the ranch, Bud and Betty Lou were blessed with Brent (Connie) Hjelvik, Luanne (Lou) Greengard, Brian (Julie) Hjelvik and Lynette (Tony) Schwend.

Bud cared for everyone around him, whether he knew them or not. He was a thoughtful and giving neighbor, always willing to lend a hand. He worked hard but also enjoyed having a good time. He never attended a dance without making sure that everyone got on the floor. The family home was always open for good food, conversation and music. Unfortunately, he lost Betty Lou in 2008 and never stopped missing her. He continued to work on the ranch and was still farming at 90.

A member of Faith Lutheran Church, his faith was an integral part of his life. He talked to his Maker often and encouraged others to as well. He recently saw the fog outside and said, “Look at the clouds. We must be getting closer to Heaven.”

He has joined his parents, wife, siblings (Elva, Betty, Jean, Johnny), in-laws (Raymond and Elsie, Wally, Gene, Chris, Ed, Leonard, Henry, Arlys, Sid, Larry), nephews (Randy, Rick, Roger, Keith, Kevin) and nieces (Robin, Barb, Shelly, Lisa).

He leaves behind his children, his grandchildren (Lou (Danielle), Kristi (Ryan) Cole, Eric, Alyssa, Dylan (Hannah), Brian James (Taylor), Stephanie, Tressa, Merrin) and great grandchildren (Ruby, Lucy, Ciana, Brooke, Kelsey, Fitzy). His remaining siblings are Joan, Dorothy and Mary. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws Lois and Diana. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family, please join us to celebrate our blessed Bud’s life. His service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at the Melstone High School Gym. Afterward, join us as we say our final goodbyes at the Melstone Cemetery, immediately followed by a luncheon at the school.

Thank you to the Melstone EMTs, Roundup Ambulance crew, SCL Health staff, Dr. Neal Sorenson and Pastors Jay Bickelhaupt and Gery Helsby for all of the compassionate care provided for our special Dad.

Wier Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials can be made to Melstone Fire Department, Faith Lutheran Church and Melstone Community Pool.

Bud lived a wonderful, productive life and is dancing around the kitchen table at the “Any Time Cafe” in Heaven with Betty Lou. Amen and Halleluiah!