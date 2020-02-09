SEATTLE, Wash. — Eric Cristin Tilleson was born to Calvin and Irene Tilleson (Wright) on May 13, 1959 in Billings, Montana. Upon arriving home from the hospital, he had what was possibly the happiest childhood in the history of childhood. From the beginning, Eric had a cheerful outlook on life, a quick and curious mind, an immense imagination and of course, that wit.

Eric’s mother, affectionately known as Rene, was an especially important influence in his life, bringing to him an appreciation of books, a deep compassion for animals and an ear for music. The piano lessons he took from Mrs. Zimmerman, a teacher who lived nearby, took hold of him and never let go. Piano was only the beginning of all the instruments he learned to play, but a keyboard always felt like home.

Growing up in Billings gave him many gifts: the special stillness and peace of snow falling in the night; the rush of sledding down steep hills the next day; lakes and pools in the hot summertime; riding bikes all over the neighborhood and getting penny candy from the 10th Avenue Grocery; chilly Halloweens in homemade costumes; hearing stories of the immigrants and tribal people that preceded him, and their intermingling. He loved it all and never lost his sentimentality regarding the time and place he grew up.