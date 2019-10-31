Born March 31, 1961 in Olathe, Kansas to Lawrence Furstenberg II and Betty Jo Furstenberg. Eric was the fourth born out of five siblings: Lawrence (Poik), Kris, Heather and Mark. Eric and his family moved around a lot while he was young, following his father’s enlistment in the Marine Corps. He lived in South Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii before settling in Billings to graduate from Senior High School in 1979 and going on to attend Eastern Montana College and The University of Montana.
He spent as much of his young life on a golf course as he could; this was a hobby that he shared with his brothers and carried with him his whole life. If his free time wasn’t spent golfing, he was likely hunting or fishing. His fervor for fishing led him to be a fly-fishing guide in the Paradise Valley for some time; this landed him on the cover of Fly Fisherman magazine in May of 1987.
In 1994, Eric married the love of his life, Tami Bartlett, and they would go on to have two sons, Gunnar and Ian. His passion for sports and the outdoors would become intertwined with his greatest passion of all, raising his two sons. Eric had a contagious zest for life and he will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Nov. 5th at Atonement Lutheran Church. Heights Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfuneral.com
