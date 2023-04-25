Mr. Eric H. Forseth, 72, passed away March 20, 2023 in Billings, MT. He overcame many medical challenges but eventually lost his life to colon cancer. Eric was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
A full obituary can be found and condolences can be sent to Heights Family Funeral Home at www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of life will occur on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1 pm. at Heights Family Funeral Home.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.