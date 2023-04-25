Mr. Eric H. Forseth, 72, passed away March 20, 2023 in Billings, MT. He overcame many medical challenges but eventually lost his life to colon cancer. Eric was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

A full obituary can be found and condolences can be sent to Heights Family Funeral Home at www. heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will occur on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1 pm. at Heights Family Funeral Home.