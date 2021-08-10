Eric Peterson 57, passed away unexpectedly in his home July 30, 2021. Eric was born Oct. 17, 1963 in Ogden, Utah to Dean and Doris Peterson. Eric will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dean and Doris.
He is survived by his daughters Tricia and Angel, his son Johnny, his sisters Lori and Julie and brother Ivan, five nieces, two nephews, and three grandchildren.
There will be a memorial for Eric at Unity Church at 9 14th street W, Billings MT 59102 August 28, at 3 p.m.
