Erik George Peternel born Dec. 30, 1984, in Panguitch, Utah passed away suddenly on Sept. 13, 2021.

Survived by his father George Peternel, mother Vicki Pedler, stepfather Mike Pedler, brother Glenn Wells, sisters Carrie Von Ravensberg, Linda Heiss, Karin Peternel and his twins Liam and Mila.

He has family in Nevada, Utah, Montana, Alaska, Idaho and California. He holds fond memories of his young childhood but he spent most of his life here in Billings, MT. His childhood was filled with memories with his older brother Glenn, his sister Carrie and many childhood friends. He had so many stories to tell of living in the Heights, his 'old stomping grounds.' Some of his oldest friends, share some of his fondest memories with him growing up. Erik wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, he liked to dress up and pretend that he was although life had a different path for Erik.