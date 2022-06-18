Erin Dailey

BILLINGS - With Erin's family by her side, including her incredible husband Dan, Erin Christine Dailey passed on from the ravages of metastatic kidney cancer on Tuesday morning, May 31, in Billings, Montana. She was born in Billings on March 18, 1986, a Tuesday, into the loving home of Kathy and Leonard Dailey Jr., and her sister Jennifer.

Early on in Erin's life, she exhibited her gift of being a gregarious person, she could connect with anyone and everyone. Erin sincerely listened to each person she spoke with; she had a way of remembering everything about them and truly being interested in their life, which led to numerous lifelong friendships. Erin's delightful smile and memorable laughter filled any room she entered with joy. Her aptitude for caring for others was uncanny.

After graduating from Billings Senior High School, it was a given she would thrive in the world of hospitality and sales with her wonderful personality and strong work ethic. For many years she excelled as a waitress and bartender before settling into retail sales and management.

Erin loved reading, listening to music, gardening, caring for house plants, hanging out with friends, and spending as much time as possible with her family. She was blessed with meeting and being with her partner and husband, Dan Steinert. The two of them especially enjoyed camping and fishing, with the Boulder River south of Big Timber being among their favorites. Along with their outdoor adventures, the companionship of their two dogs (Senora and Isabel) and their cat (Mowgly) was a family must. They complimented each other perfectly and their unending love for each other was a joy to see. Erin and Dan also took countless trips to visit her sister's family wherever they lived. Erin's love for her nieces and nephew (Evelyn, Iris, Vera, and Seshen) was more than evident, she made it a point to be an important part of their lives from the moment they were born.

When Erin's life took an intense turn, she faced the path she was given with immense strength and grace. Erin stayed positive and chose to fight for her life with everything she had, never letting cancer crush her spirit. No matter how hard Erin's struggle was she met every caregiver with a smile and bonded with them about their lives. During this difficult time, Dan was by her side every step of the way doing everything he could to ease her pain and make the most of what time they had left together.

Every minute spent with Erin on this earth was a pleasure, please remember to live your life to the fullest as she did. Although she will be greatly missed, it is with unending love and thankfulness we look forward to seeing Erin again in the next journey.

Erin is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard Dailey, Sr., Willeen (Foos) Dailey, Ileta (Stovall) Dailey, Kenneth Birnel, and many other relatives and friends.

Erin is survived by her husband, Jacob Daniel Steinert, her parents, Kathy (Birnel) and Leonard Dailey, Jr., her sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer Dailey and Christopher DeGutis, her nieces and nephew, Evelyn, Iris, Vera, and Seshen DeGutis, her grandmother, Barbara (Birnel) Ottwell, and countless friends and relatives.

Erin's memorial and reception will be held at the Billings Elks Club at 934 Lewis Avenue on Tuesday, June 21st beginning at 2 p.m. Erin requested that anyone attending her remembrance please wear bright colors in celebration of her life.

If you feel the need to do something and flowers are not your thing, please see the following information for ways to contribute.