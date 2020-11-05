Erle C. Gross

Erle was born in Hardin on Sept. 14, 1931, and spent his early years in and around Lodge Grass and Wyola. Erle graduated from Montana State University in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics. This choice of career precipitated exciting and meaningful life adventures such as a year in Belgium with the International Farm Youth Exchange program, a Reserve Officer Training Program commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force, early employment in Forsyth and Miles City, 18 months serving as a farm manager near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and 12 years as the president and CEO of the Little Horn State Bank in Hardin. In addition to raising a family and making a living, Erle was generous with whatever time remained. He was a member of the Hardin Elks Club, the Masonic Lodge of Hardin, the Grand Lodge of Montana, the Scottish Rite and the Black Horse Patrol of Al Bedoo Shrine Temple in Billings. Erle also devoted time to the banking profession and served as former president of the Montana Banker's Association and as an organizational lobbyist. Erle and his wife Janice owned and operated the Insurance Shop in Hardin, and they supported and attended the Congregational and the Evangelical Lutheran Churches there. In 2016, the retired couple moved from Hardin to Billings. They downsized from their farm west of Hardin to Wyndstone, an independent living facility in the Billings Heights.