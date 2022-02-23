 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erlend Laird

Funeral Service for Erlend Laird, 83 of Ekalaka will be 1 p.m. Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Larry Phalen officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot of the Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the Stevenson Funeral Home.

Erlend passed away on Monday Feb. 21, 2022 at the St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, MT.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

