Funeral Service for Erlend Laird, 83 of Ekalaka will be 1 p.m. Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at the Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Larry Phalen officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot of the Beaver Lodge Cemetery in Ekalaka.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the Stevenson Funeral Home.
Erlend passed away on Monday Feb. 21, 2022 at the St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings, MT.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.