Erma Y. Klatt went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 21.

Erma was the daughter of Fay and Marjorie Rouke Provo and was born on May 20, 1928, in Ilwaco, WA. She attended schools in Portland, OR and married Ralph Klatt in December 1944. They then moved to Montana, became farmers, and had three sons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two of her sons, Marshall and Kenneth; and her daughter-in-law, LeiLanei Klatt. She is survived by her son, Randy Klatt and his wife Carol; three grandchildren, Michelle Murray, Curtis Klatt, and Jason Klatt. She also has four great-grandchildren. She was proud of being a foster grandparent to many children in the Billings public schools and working at the Ronald McDonald house in Billings. She was a good mother and a very caring person.

There will be a celebration of her life on Wednesday, December 7, at 1:30 p.m. at First Alliance Church in Billings and a graveside service in the spring. Memorials in her honor can be given to Peace Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.