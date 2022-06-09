 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erna Losing

Erna Losing, 95, of Baker, MT passed away on June 8 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker. Bettie Erickson, 90, of Ekalaka, MT passed away on June 5 at Dahl Memorial in Ekalaka.

