It is with great sadness to announce that Ernest C. Watts passed away on June 25, 2021 peacefully in his sleep with his daughter by his side. Ernie ‘Bubba' Watts was born on Nov. 21, 1943 to Phil and Phyllis Watts in Spokane, WA.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents Phil & Phyllis, step-mother Evelyn and his sister Norma Allmer. Ernie has one daughter, Traci Coleman, three stepdaughters, Trina Eckhart, Anji Heinreichs, and Mandi Eades. He has several nieces, several grandchildren, and one great grandson, Damien Herwick. Ernie also has Sophie, his beloved and cherished dog.

Ernie married Jackie Munson on Feb. 7, 1970 in Billings and they later divorced. Ernie never remarried but went on to spend many years with his former girlfriend Sherry Braaten Griebel.

Ernie was passionate about so many things: skydiving, art, photography, racing, motorcycles...and the list goes on. His true passion was old cars and over the years, he had many. Ernie was a member of the Corvette Club and entered many car chows.

Ernie was also a businessman, and throughout the years he owned many businesses, most notably Boss Hawg and Taco Treat. His last years were spent working at the Western Empire Emporium as a bookkeeper. He loved his job and all the people there.