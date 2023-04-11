Ernest Clark, 89, passed away on April 6, 2023, in his home. He was born August 9, 1933, in Gideon, MO, to Willis and Clara Clark. While stationed in the Navy, he met and married Dorothy Anna Gans in Atlantic City, NJ.

After living in Missouri for 13 years, they moved to Billings, MT in 1969. Ernie owned Ace Rent a Car for several years. Ernie was preceded in death by both parents and all ten of his siblings and his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy.

He is survived by his children, Donna (Tony) Smith and Daniel and granddaughters, Sarah (Buster) Strauser, Lindsey Courchene (Joseph Carlos), Tiffany (Kiel) Maguire, and Danielle and his ten great grandchildren.

Services are April 14 at Faith Chapel at 10 a.m. with burial at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel at 2 p.m. More information at www.dahl.funeralchapel.com.