Ernest Duane ‘Shorty' Barman

Ernest Duane ‘Shorty' Barman was the oldest child born to Arthur and Sophie Barman in Ray, North Dakota, on February 25, 1932. Dad passed away on March 8, 2020, at Aspen Meadows in Billings.

Shorty served in the US Army until the passing of his father in 1953. At that time he returned home to assist his mother with the farm and his sisters. After meeting Marie Lindstrom, the love of his life, they were married on May 20, 1956. Shorty spent his life loving his family (dogs), friend and his semi trucks. After driving trucks over the road for over 20 years he logged his last miles with Yellowstone Molasses.

Shorty leaves behind a sister, DeLaine Ault, Poplar, Montana; daughters, Lori (Dan) Ankrum, Mountain Home, Idaho, and Diane (Ronald) LaRoche, Poplar, Montana; sons, Wade (Melanie) Barman and Douglas Barman, Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Tiffany Ankrum, Eric (Brenda) Barman, Marci Barman, Daniel Barman, Michael Barman, Josh LaRoche and Whitney Kelsey; and several great-grandchildren along with many extended family and friends. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Sophie; wife, Marie; son, Bryan; sister, Sharon; brother-in-laws, Randy Sandow and Al Ault.