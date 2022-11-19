Ernest "Ernie" Zilz, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on October 7.
Ernie was born to Arthur and Lora Zilz in Watford City, ND on September 9, 1937. He spent most of his life in Billings and attended area schools from elementary to college. He was a well-known carpenter, working with his father from the time he was a teenager, and contributed to the construction of several homes, buildings, and Carpenter's Apprenticeship Building in and around the Billings area. He was the regional union business agent out of Carpenters Local 1172 for nearly 20 years. He struggled with the idea of retirement, so he continued carpenter work, tried his hand at being a cherry farmer, and then was a long-haul trucker. Ernie was a long-time member of the Montana Freemasons and Elks Club. He loved his independence, to travel, preferably driving without a plan or a schedule. He was always seeking opportunities to be in the outdoors, whether hunting in Montana mountains or watching surfers off the Oregon coast. Ernie will be missed.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Barbara Smith. He is survived by his son, Erik Zilz, daughter-in-law, Marcie Cottell, his grand-daughter, Elle Zilz, all of Happy Valley, OR; his daughter, Gracie Thompson, of Billings, MT; and his former spouse, Marcy Zilz, of Gresham, OR. Per his wishes, Ernie was cremated and his family will have private occasions for his final resting.
