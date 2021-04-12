Ernest F. LaFountain

Ernest F. La Fountain passed away on March 24, 2021 at the age of 76. He was born and raised in Lewistown, MT to Francis and Barbara LaFountain. Ernie was the oldest son of ten children. He started working at an early age to help support the family.
Ernie joined the Army, and in 1966 went to war. He bravely served three tours in Vietnam. His leadership and dedication to his country earned him several medals/honors including the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart. He left the Army in 1975 as a Staff Sergeant. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and his time in the military influenced his entire life.
Ernie spent the next several years operating heavy machinery and working for a uranium mine in Wyoming. In 1986 he went to California/Nevada and worked as a gold Mine Superintendent. In the 90s Ernie was diagnosed with PTSD from his time served in Vietnam. He was forced to retire early and moved back to Montana. During this time he helped advocate for veteran health care and helped his brother Jerry with the Montana Purple Heart Memorial.
Ernie had many hobbies, including a love for cars. He spent summers drag racing until about 10 years ago. Ernie loved to hunt and enjoyed the mountains. One of Ernie's passions was for reloading and shooting, and he was an active member of the NRA. Ernie enjoyed playing poker, bowling and was an avid reader. He was a die hard Broncos fan and loved to watch football and baseball. He loved animals, especially his dogs! Ernie was a protector and you knew you were safe when he was near. He was kind and generous and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger in need.
Ernie liked spending time with his grandchildren and they enjoyed various activities together. He loved them so much! Ernie had many roles in life, but GRANDPA was by far one of his favorites. Ernie was a proud father of three, and was always the very best dad. He took pride in teaching them independence and life skills. He took time to share his passions and hobbies with his children and inspired them to do the same. He had patience, and loved unconditionally. Ernie told the greatest stories, made time for fun and loved holidays with family.
Ernie accomplished many different things in his lifetime and there wasn't anything he was scared of. He had a passion for life and lived every day to the fullest. He was the most interesting, honest, compassionate, resilient man you could ever meet. He was the very best brother, uncle, soldier, hero, friend, neighbor, Veteran, Dad and Grandpa anyone could dream of. He left a positive impact on everyone he met and if you were lucky enough to have known him your life was changed for the better.
He is survived by his children Thea (Ron) LaFountain, Tom(Jessica) LaFountain, and Aurest (Chris) Turner; a grandson Aidan, three granddaughters Mariah, Zoey and Alix; a sister Susanne (Jerry) Hess, and seven brothers: Jerry (Kathy), Mel, Les (Susie), Tom, Larry (Tracy), Clint, and Lee (Theresa); numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and two great great nieces.
God needed a strong, brave hero with a heart of gold, and a smile that could light up Heaven to be by his side to help guide us in our next chapter of life. Ernie received his wings after a battle with cancer this last year. He remained determined and optimistic during his journey, but it was time to add 'Guardian Angel' to his list of roles. Ernie will live in our hearts forever.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday April 15 at 12 p.m. at the Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings, MT. Military Honor Ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery with reception to follow.
