Ernest F. LaFountain

Ernest F. La Fountain passed away on March 24, 2021 at the age of 76. He was born and raised in Lewistown, MT to Francis and Barbara LaFountain. Ernie was the oldest son of ten children. He started working at an early age to help support the family.

Ernie joined the Army, and in 1966 went to war. He bravely served three tours in Vietnam. His leadership and dedication to his country earned him several medals/honors including the Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart. He left the Army in 1975 as a Staff Sergeant. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran and his time in the military influenced his entire life.

Ernie spent the next several years operating heavy machinery and working for a uranium mine in Wyoming. In 1986 he went to California/Nevada and worked as a gold Mine Superintendent. In the 90s Ernie was diagnosed with PTSD from his time served in Vietnam. He was forced to retire early and moved back to Montana. During this time he helped advocate for veteran health care and helped his brother Jerry with the Montana Purple Heart Memorial.