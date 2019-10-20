Ernest Sheldon Taylor

Ernest Sheldon ‘Ternie’ Taylor, 92, passed away with his family by his side on Oct. 13, 2019, at RiverStone Hospice Home in Billings. Ternie was born to Katie and Sheldon Taylor in Fulton, Kansas on Jan. 17, 1927.
Ternie was raised in Fulton and graduated with the class of 1944. He soon enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served until the end of WWII. Upon returning from the service he stopped in Chinook, Montana to visit his father but was quickly sidetracked by his future bride, Margaret O'Brien. They were joined in holy matrimony on April 3, 1948. As the story goes, this wasn't the day Ternie wanted to wed, as Margaret wouldn't go along with his original plan to marry on April Fool's Day, so they compromised for April 3. Born to this union were five children: Margaret Mary, David, Michael, Leanne, and Mark.
Ternie started his career in the auto industry by joining his father in the family business, Taylor Motor Company in Chinook. This partnership continued for 35 years before he sold the business and eventually went on to start Taylor Homes with his brother Bob. During this time he remained an active volunteer, firefighter, and an Eagles member. After these adventures he wrapped up his career as the General Manager of Havre Ford.
In 1959 they built the family home that hosted 50 years of special occasions, holidays, and team gatherings. Ternie and Margaret moved to Billings in 2007 to live at Sweetwater Retirement. Sweetwater quickly became their new home where they made many friends and enjoyed sharing all life's stories. Ternie's social activities continued even after he lost his wife of 62 years in 2010.
While working at Taylor Motors, Ternie would spend his lunch hours doing one of his favorite past times, playing cards. This hobby became a family tradition as he would always spend time playing poker, pinochle, and even Aggravation with his children, grandchildren, and eventually great-grandchildren. It wouldn't have been a good game of cards if you didn't get a playful ribbing from Ternie. He was even known to toss a deck of cards in the trash if they weren't bringing him good luck.
Ternie was a proud Veteran through and through. In the spring of 2014 he was able to complete a bucket list item, making the World War II Honor Flight. You could also catch Ternie boasting about his grandchildren and great grandchildren; they filled his life with such joy.
Ternie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; children, Margaret Mary and Michael; and his brothers, Ferald and Bob. Ternie is survived by his sons, David Taylor (Connie and son Cody) and Mark Taylor (Linda, son Deon, and grandson Colton); daughter, Leanne Knapp (Don); grandchildren, Angela Kennedy (Travis), Matthew Frye (Katie), Whitney Taylor, Sara Taylor, and Michael Frye (Hadley); great-grandchildren, Porter Kennedy, Calvin Frye, Chanel Caple, and Bernadette Frye.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held in Chinook on Nov. 29 at 12 pm at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. A memorial will be held on Tuesday October 22, at 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community.
