BILLINGS — The family of Ernie Flynn will be honoring his wish and laying him to rest with Military Honors at Yellowstone National Cemetary – 55 Buffalo Trail Rd., Laurel MT – Friday May 19, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Friends and family are invited to reception at Eagle Seeker Community Center, 1125 Broadwater Ave., Billings MT.
Please join us as we honor our brave and courageous warrior.
