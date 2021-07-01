Ernie Watts

Ernie Watts passed away on June 25, 2021. He had a short but brave battle with cancer.

Ernie was known for his humor, love of cars and was loved by many. He spent 30 years with the love of his life, Sherry and had two daughters.

He was known as Bubba to the grandkids and had a special bond with each one of them. He worked at the Western Empire Emporium for years where friends became family.

Please join us for his Celebration of Life at the Western Empire Emporium on July 10, 11-2 p.m.