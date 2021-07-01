 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ernie Watts
0 entries

Ernie Watts

  • 0

Ernie Watts

Ernie Watts passed away on June 25, 2021. He had a short but brave battle with cancer.

Ernie was known for his humor, love of cars and was loved by many. He spent 30 years with the love of his life, Sherry and had two daughters.

He was known as Bubba to the grandkids and had a special bond with each one of them. He worked at the Western Empire Emporium for years where friends became family.

Please join us for his Celebration of Life at the Western Empire Emporium on July 10, 11-2 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News