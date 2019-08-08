Ervin Sharbono, 83, of Silesia, passed away in Billings on July 26, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Sidney to parents Gilbert and Ruth Sharbono. He grew up on the family farm 27 miles West of Sidney. He attended grades 1 through 8 at the rural Sharbono School. He attended high school in Lambert, Montana. He also attended Eastern Montana College.
He joined the United States Army in 1954. While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Hannelore Kanngiesser. They married on Nov. 7, 1957. His interests included spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, watching rodeos, listening to, and collecting country music, playing cards, and traveling. His Christian faith was a very important part of his life, a fact that was reflected by the way he and Hannelore raised their children in the Laurel Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Ruth Sharbono. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hannelore, and his five children: Sieglinde (Dan Dodder), Douglas (Valerie) Sharbono, Cynthia Sharbono, Dolores (Noel Potter), and Roxanne Sharbono. He will also be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, also his sisters, Edna (Bill) Mercier, Viola (Everett) Mitchell, Stella Hafeman, and a brother Virgil Sharbono. A memorial service and potluck gathering is being held at the Joliet Community Center, on Sunday, August 11th, from 2 to 4 pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.