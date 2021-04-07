Ervin Swan
Ervin Swan 79, of Laurel, peacefully passed away April 2, 2021 at the Riverstone Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. His nephew David was by his side.
Per Ervin's request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred next to his wife Judy, at the Laurel Cemetery.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Full obituary can be found at
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.