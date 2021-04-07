 Skip to main content
Ervin Swan 79, of Laurel, peacefully passed away April 2, 2021 at the Riverstone Hospice House after a lengthy battle with cancer. His nephew David was by his side.

Per Ervin's request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred next to his wife Judy, at the Laurel Cemetery.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Full obituary can be found at

https://www.remingtonfuneralchapel.com/listings

